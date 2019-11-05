Howard and the surrounding towns celebrated the Decker Fire’s containment Sunday with a party at Howard Hall.
“We had our Oktoberfest all planned and then the Decker Fire took over,” Howard Hall Association President Dave Van Nattan said. “We figured we’d wait until the fire was over and then have a celebration.”
Howard was put on a pre-evacuation notice the day before its Oktoberfest was originally scheduled. “People were scrambling to take care of their animals, so we postponed it,” Tom Kainz, association treasurer, said.
Bernie Putt of Howard said he had two vehicles loaded when the pre-evacuation notice was in effect. He planned on driving one to a friend’s house across the river where he thought it would be safe. In his other vehicle, he left enough room for a sleeping bag and pillow so he could camp out. “You have to decide what to take and what to leave,” Putt said.
He said the fire also made him realize that his property needed mitigation, noting that pine needles were 6 inches thick in some places.
Helen Williams, who has the river on one side of her property and the railroad on the other, offered to help people since her place is in a safe area. “I told people they could bring by their animals if they need,” Williams said.
Sherree Vancil, who’s also on the association board, said the smoke got so bad that she went to a friend’s house in Cotopaxi and stayed a few days.
“It’s surprising what the threat of fire does to people; we were worried about ourselves and our neighbors,” Van Nattan said. “The whole valley pulls together. If someone needs help, you show up because the next fire you might need help.”
Now that the fire has been contained, however, life is getting back to normal.
“It’s nice to get up in the morning and not have to constantly worry that the winds could change,” Kainz said. “It’s nice not having that stress.”
After what the town had been through, the Howard Hall Association decided to make Sunday’s celebration free.
“We wanted to let people come in, talk about it and get that stress out,” Vancil said.
The association cooked 129 bratwursts and 5 gallons of red cabbage for the event, which was partly left over from the postponed Oktoberfest. They also cooked 11 pounds of dry pasta to go with 8 pounds of sauce, 30 quarts of chili and about 10 pies.
While they didn’t keep track of how many people attended the event, Vancil said they had 80 chairs set up in the hall and filled them at least three times.
So many people showed up that Vancil said a board member had to run home and grab some food from their own cupboards.
“It was a very good turnout,” she said.
“It’s fun, people seem to be enjoying it,” added Van Nattan.
Rob Francis and Lin Johnson are also on the association board, and Vancil said they have two board openings if anyone is interested.
While the celebration was free, the association did accept donations to benefit both the Howard Volunteer Fire Department and the Western Fremont Fire Protection District.
