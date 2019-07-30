Colorado State Patrol released the name of the motorcycle rider, Stephan Elk, 67, of Delray Beach, Florida, who died Sunday in a crash on U.S. 24 about 1 mile south of Granite.
Elk, who was driving a 2015 Indian Chief, was westbound when he drifted into the eastbound lane and collided with Adrian Lagunas, 34, Roswell, New Mexico, who was driving a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder.
Elk was pronounced dead at the scene, and Lagunas and his six passengers sustained minor injuries that required no treatment.
Traffic was delayed for approximately five hours.
While the crash is still under investigation, alcohol and excessive speed do not appear to be contributing factors, CSP reported.
