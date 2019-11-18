Attorney General William P. Barr, Colorado U.S. Attorney Jason R. Dunn and others recently announced the launch of Project Guardian, a new initiative designed to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws across the country.
Specifically, Project Guardian focuses on investigating, prosecuting and preventing gun crimes, according to a press release.
Project Guardian’s implementation is based on five principles:
- Coordinated prosecution by federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement and prosecutors to consider potential federal prosecution for new cases involving a defendant who is involved in gun crimes.
- Enforcing the background check system in federal cases involving false statements made during attempts to acquire firearms from federal firearms licensees, particularly in regard to those with a criminal history.
- Improved information sharing among federal, state and local authorities.
- Coordinated response to mental health denials, ensuring that federal case information about those who are prohibited from possessing a firearm under the mental health prohibition is shared nationwide on a timely basis.
- Coordination with state and local authorities in use of the ATF’s Crime Gun Intelligence Centers, which use intelligence tools and technology to shooters and find their guns.
