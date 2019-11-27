The Colorado Department of Transportation announced it will close U.S. 50 at Monarch Pass at 5:45 a.m. today before beginning avalanche control work at 6 a.m.
“We do not anticipate extended closure, but with the amount of snow that we have received in the past few days, it may take a little longer to remove what might come down to make the roadway safe for the traveling public,” CDOT spokesman William Riddle said in an email.
