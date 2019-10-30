by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
After Salida got snow and then more snow this week, trick-or-treaters will get a break from the precipitation on Halloween. Cold weather, however, will remain.
The National Weather Service has forecast Thursday to be sunny with a high near 42 degrees in Salida. Thursday night will also have clear skies, but temperatures are expected to drop down to 15 degrees,
Wind will blow from the west and southwest between 5 and 10 mph.
The sun will stick around for a few days after Halloween too.
Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday are all forecast to be sunny days with highs topping out between 45 and 52 degrees and lows between 11 and 21 degrees.
