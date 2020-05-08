Unincorporated Chaffee County remains under Stage II fire restrictions Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze reminded the public in a press release Friday.
Due to the lack of any considerable moisture over the past several days combined with the continuing high winds our fire conditions are high Spezze stated.
Under County Stage 2 Fire Restrictions any open burning of any kind is prohibited.
Prohibitions include:
• Open fires. This includes camp fires, the burning of debris and slash as well as the burning of ditches. Use of any type of charcoal grill is also prohibited.
• Use of fireworks, blasting caps or and incendiary device that may result in ignition of flammable material.
• Smoking (cigarettes, cigars, etc.) is prohibited except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or in an area at least 12 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
• Combustion engines and chainsaws are prohibited unless the device has an adequate spark arrester and the operator has possession of a chemical-pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity by weight and has readily available for use a size 0 or larger round pointed shovel with an overall length of 36 inches.
• Welding or operating an acetylene torch or similar torch with an open flame, except within an area of at least 20 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
Under the Stage II ban the following are allowed:
• Liquefied petroleum gas or liquid fueled barbecues and stoves and appliances which allow the operator to turn the flame on or off.
• Fireplaces within enclosed buildings which are equipped with adequate spark arresting screens.
Bureau of Land management and National Forest System lands are also under fire restrictions similar to the county.
For questions regarding Chaffee County fire restrictions contact the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office at 719-539-2596.
For restriction information for BLM lands visit coemergency.com/p/fire-bans-danger.html.
For National Forest restrictions visit fs.usda.gov/detail/psicc/alerts-notices/?cid=fseprd644152.
