A Salida police officer was placed on administrative leave following the shooting of a dog Wednesday night at 610 Walnut St., Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said in a press release.
The incident began when Salida police officers were dispatched to Walmart for a theft Wednesday evening.
Store loss prevention chased the suspected thief out of the store, and he headed toward the Monarch Spur Trail.
Officers arrived in the area and began looking for the suspect. While they were looking for the man, the communications center received a 911 call concerning 610 Walnut St.
The caller said there was a white male at the residence who had a gun. As the communications center began to ask questions, the caller hung up.
Officers immediately cleared the Walmart call and responded to 610 Walnut St.
When officers arrived, they attempted to contact the occupants of the home.
As the officers spoke with several of the residents, a dog that was in the yard charged at an officer, causing him to back out to the alley behind the home, Johnson reported.
The officer said the dog continued to come at him.
Fearing for his safety and knowing that an officer had been bitten by a dog at that address several months earlier, the officer discharged his firearm, shooting the dog once, the release stated.
The dog ran off but was recovered by its owner and taken to a veterinary clinic in Colorado Springs.
The officers spoke with the occupants of the home, trying to find out more information about the man with the gun, but they learned no one at that address had called the police.
While the officers were there, they arrested two men on outstanding warrants.
As the officers further investigated the 911 call, they had the communications center run a trace on where the 911 phone call originated.
It was later found that the call came from the Monarch Spur Trail area.
Johnson said the call was most likely a diversion so the Walmart thief could get away.
Officers are working on obtaining warrants for the suspect in the incident at Walmart and the false reporting of a 911 call to the Walnut St. home.
The officer who discharged his weapon was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, which will include a review of body camera footage.
Johnson said the Walmart theft suspect was still at large Thursday evening.
