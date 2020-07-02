Chaffee County is holding steady at 76 cases of COVID-19 while the number of cases continues to rise in other parts of the state.
Over the month of June Colorado saw 6,138 new cases of COVID-19 and 335 deaths due to the virus according to state public health statistics.
One of the hardest hit areas in the state is south of Salida in the San Luis Valley where case numbers in five of the six counties more than doubled over the course of the month.
Data from June 1 to June 30 shows Alamosa County saw a rise of 113 cases from 78 to 191, Conejos County went from 2 to 13 cases, Costilla County saw a rise from 6 to 21 cases, Rio Grande County’s cases rose from 35 to 76 and Mineral county numbers went form 2 to 7 cases.
Saguache County also saw a rise from 89 to 102 cases.
San Luis Valley Emergency Operations Center currently reports 83 active cases with 5 new cases since Monday with 31 hospitalized and 8 deaths so far between the Valley’s six counties.
Linda Smith, coordinator of San Luis Valley Emergency Preparedness Team said outbreaks in the San Luis Valley, have been reported at Mountain King Potatoes, Hi-Land Potato, Idaho Pacific, Blanca Potato, Friday Health Plans, Advantage Treatment Center, San Luis Care Center, and Harvest Fresh.
The first outbreak in the region, Colorado Mushroom Farm, has been resolved/closed.
She said there continue to be new cases not connected with identified outbreaks, reflecting the presence of the virus in the general community.
Smith said, “In each outbreak, the local public health agency works with the employer to identify those who had close contact with confirmed cases, arrange for testing, help the employer make sure that safe practices are in place, and follow up regularly until the outbreak has been resolved.
“Employers have been very proactive and cooperative in helping to stop the spread of the virus for the sake of their employees and for the larger community,” she said.
Other counties bordering Chaffee County also had new cases in June: Lake County added 20 new cases, Park County added 4, Fremont County reported 10 new cases, Gunnison County had 10 new cases and Pitkin County cases increased by 41.
By contrast, Chaffee County saw only one new case during the month of June, that of a health care worker who had travelled out of the county.
Chaffee County Public Health Director and incident command for COVID-19 Andrea Carlstrom said of the county’s low increase rate, “I strongly believe that Chaffee County residents collectively have taken the public health strategies seriously: mask wearing, distancing, limiting interactions, proper sanitation, staying home when ill, and engaging in outdoor activities whenever possible. These measures clearly work.”
“We have a strong leadership stakeholder group that has been coordinating and collaborating since the very beginning of the pandemic,” she said.
Carlstrom said the county has taken a comprehensive approach to information sharing, education, and outreach to have a broader reach.
“We have done everything possible to communicate data, strategies, and updates by a wide net- social media, check-ins, town halls, community boards, county website, press releases, articles, posters, radio interviews, advertisements, etc.
“Hopefully, this strategy has reached the majority of our community,” she said.
Carlstrom said Chaffee County prioritizes health and the county’s population of 65 and older is 25 percent of the total population.
“We know that in Chaffee County, we must protect our community’s most vulnerable by following the public health strategies and the five commitments, Carlstrom said.
The five commitments of containment:
• I will maintain 6 feet of social distance
• I will wash my hands often
• I will cover my face in public with a cloth mask when social distancing isn’t possible
• I will stay at home when I am sick
• I will get tested immediately if I have symptoms.
