After Joe DeLuca of The Crabtree Group, representing the applicant, raised the concern that some language on the final plat, such as “no dust, steam or smoke emissions,” might be difficult to meet in an industrial park, Assistant County Attorney Daniel Tom suggested the following: “Lots 1-6 are within the Airport Overlay District and the FAA and LUC may prohibit certain uses, activities and buildings and will require review by the building department and FAA.”
Commissioners asked staff to contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife about its lack of comment on the application to confirm whether or not the agency had any input.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the final resolution suspending public hearings for Chaffee County Planning Commission meetings until April 30, although it allows extension beyond April 30 if necessary.
When they first discussed the resolution during their April 7 meeting, commissioners said they thought the public would not be able to make their voices heard properly with the current use of virtual meetings, especially if a large number wanted to speak about a land use code application.
Two items on the agenda, a new ordinance for licensing and regulation of refuse haulers doing business in unincorporated Chaffee County and a discussion on short-term rentals, were set to be rescheduled with no future date.
Commissioners unanimously approved the Adams agricultural subdivision exemption, the Schwitzer major subdivision primary plan/final plat and the final resolution for the Blistein agricultural subdivision exemption.
At the end of the meeting, commissioners adjourned to executive session to receive legal advice from county water attorney David Shohet in regards to water case 18CW3076.
The case pertains to the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District’s application to augment reservoirs and other structures in Fremont, Custer and El Paso counties and the effect of the application on Chaffee County reservoirs. Commissioner Greg Felt, who sits on the UAWCD board, has recused himself from the matter.
Terry Scanga and other representatives from UAWCD had addressed the commissioners Monday during the commissioners’ work session, presenting the reasons behind their application.
After returning from executive session, Commissioners Keith Baker and Rusty Granzella voted unanimously to direct the county’s legal department to seek clarification from the UAWCD in its efforts regarding the application.
