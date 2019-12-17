State Reps. Jim Wilson (R-Salida) and Barbara McLachlan (D-Durango) received Legislative Excellence awards from the Colorado Association of School Boards Dec. 6 at the association’s annual convention.
Each year the association selects lawmakers to recognize their extraordinary work on behalf of children.
Wilson and McLachlan were proponents of HB-1262, providing state funding for full-day kindergarten for Colorado students.
Gov. Jared Polis signed the bill into law May 21 at a ceremony at Salida SteamPlant.
Both Wilson and McLachlan had long careers as educators before they were elected to the Colorado House of Representatives.
Their insights from many years of working with students afford them insights that other lawmakers do not necessarily have, a press release stated.
Wilson, for example, is the only member of the legislature who has experience as a school superintendent.
This is the second time he has received an award from the association.
The award was presented by Matt Cook, the association’s director of public policy and advocacy, and Kevin Patterson, CEO of Connect for Health Colorado, who is also a former association board director and Denver Public Schools board member.
“The passage of House Bill 1262 was a long time coming,” Cook said. “In fact, I distinctly remember being in this very room when newly elected Rep. Jim Wilson said he was going to carry a bill to fund full-day kindergarten — that was almost eight years ago.
“Rep. Wilson’s commitment to our youngest students has never wavered over all of that time. The combination of Reps. Wilson and McLachlan proved to be the right team to push this vision across the finish line,” Cook said.”
Wilson said it was quite an honor to be recognized. “There are over 170 school districts in Colorado, so it’s tough to get on their radar.”
He said the push for state funding of full-day kindergarten was a long process.
The program was already mandated, but funding the program was “put on the back burner” following the 2008 recession, Wilson said.
As the economy bounced back, other projects were funded, but full-day kindergarten remained in the background.
Wilson brought the issue forward, introducing the subject to state legislators once again, and in May it became a reality.
Cook said McLachlan was also instrumental in gaining support for the bill as she led countless conversations about the importance of ensuring access to full-day kindergarten.
“CASB is truly blessed to have such great advocates for our students representing us under the gold dome,” Cook said.
