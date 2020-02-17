The Arkansas Valley Conduit may receive a funding boost of an additional $8.05 million in fiscal year 2021, if Congress approves President Trump’s proposed budget according to a press release.
The possibility of additional funding comes after Congress approved $28 million in federal funding Feb. 4 for the current fiscal year.
The Colorado Water Conservation Board also approved a $100 million financing package for the project, which is under consideration by the Colorado Legislature.
Total cost of the project is estimated at between $564 million and $610 million.
The project is expected to provide clean drinking water to about 50,000 people in 40 communities east of Pueblo via a 130-mile pipeline, along with connections to water systems along the way.
The plan is to use capacity in Pueblo Water’s system to avoid building miles of additional pipeline.
The line would extend from the eastern end of Pueblo’s service area near the Pueblo Airport.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has stated the project is the best remedy for high levels of naturally occurring radioactive materials in drinking water for about 15 of the 40 water providers.
Other communities are also facing issues of expensive treatment for other sorts of contamination.
The conduit was first authorized as part of the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project in 1962 as a way to provide supplemental water to communities east of Pueblo. It was never built because of costs to local water systems.
In 2009, federal legislation made revenues from the Fry-Ark Project available for construction and repayment of the conduit. A 2014 record of decision by the Bureau of Reclamation determined the conduit was the best solution for water quality and supply problems in the Lower Arkansas Valley.
