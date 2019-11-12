The Colorado Department of Transportation announced that the Halloween Heat Is On DUI enforcement period Oct. 31-Nov. 4 resulted in the arrests of 228 impaired drivers, and Thanksgiving DUI enforcement will begin Nov. 22.
CDOT, Colorado State Patrol and statewide law agencies collaborate for the periods of increased DUI enforcement.
“Increased DUI enforcement is crucial over holiday weekends to ensure all Coloradans get to their destinations safely,” Shoshana Lew, CDOT executive director, said in a press release.
“If you choose to drink or consume marijuana, don’t drive. Any amount of alcohol or marijuana consumption can hinder one’s ability to drive.”
The Heat Is On will return Nov. 22 for a 10-day Thanksgiving holiday DUI enforcement. Last year 593 drivers were arrested for DUI during that enforcement campaign.
Last year, 209 passenger vehicle fatalities on Colorado roads involved impaired drivers, accounting for more than one-third of all traffic fatalities in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.