Heather and Tom Inge are among 14 people who recently completed a foster parenting class with the Chaffee County Department of Human Services.
Certification followed completion of training, which included 1½ days of on-site training plus online classwork, physicals, safe study and background checks. The process took about six months to complete.
“We didn’t mind jumping through the hoops,” Heather said. “The idea is to provide a safe living space for a kiddo. Both Tom’s and my parents had foster children, and even when we were dating we decided we would become foster parents someday.”
They have two daughters of their own, Nora, 4, and Ivy, 3, and the girls are as excited as their parents about getting a new “brother or sister.” They gave up their playroom to create a bedroom for the new arrival, stocked it with some of their toys, helped pick out some new toys and helped choose the décor for the room.
Tim was at work and not available to discuss the family’s plans on the day they met for this interview.
“We found it a little difficult to decorate a room in a gender-neutral theme,” Heather said. “There was a lot of pink and purple stuff for a girl and a lot of different boy themes, so we opted for an outdoor look.”
Heather is an artist and painted a mural of a forest on the walls. The room is outfitted with a twin bed but there is room for a crib if the new arrival is an infant. The Inges are certified for children age 4 and younger.
“Foster parents can state preferences depending on their experience,” said Keri Vignale, Department of Human Services foster care coordinator. “We have a great need for foster parents, and we’re not looking for the perfect parents because there is no such thing. A child is placed in foster care when it is unsafe for him/her to remain with the biological parent(s) or the bio parents are unable to care for the child.
“First we look at placing the child with family or kinship care options, but if there are none in Chaffee County we’ll call on our certified foster families. If there isn’t a good match, then we have to look outside the county, but this is a last resort because that would be unfamiliar and even more traumatic to the child.”
As a foster parent, a person is working for the county. Some payment is negotiated with the state to help with the cost, but that payment is intended for the child’s care.
Single and older people can also qualify as foster parents. The main requirement is to provide a safe and stable place for children until they are able to return to their biological parents.
The time frame of placement differs, depending on the needs of the child. Some stays can be as short as a month, others up to a year.
“Everyone’s goal is to make sure the kiddo doesn’t stay in foster care,” Vignale said. “Sometimes foster parents do adopt, but relatives are always given preference if it should come to that.
“Foster parents are really unique individuals, and the beauty of being a foster parent is the gratification and reward of helping kiddos – the same as it is with parents.”
Having to release a foster child back to their biological parents can be difficult, but the Inges are prepared for that.
“We had a little practice,” Heather said. “A friend moved to Chaffee County and needed a babysitter when she took a job, so we took care of her child. When she moved again, our girls missed the little girl, but they understood it was temporary, and they understand it will be the same with any foster kiddos we take in. They’ve seen how we could integrate a child into our family and then let them go.”
Heather laughed as she said the Inges aren’t a perfect family.
“Nobody is,” she said. “When we met with Keri (Vignale) and discussed doing this, we talked about a lot of things – how our parents disciplined us, how we discipline our children, the safety of our home and other things. Sometimes our house is a mess and we aren’t perfect parents, but DHS needed to know that.
“We expect it to be hard, but we’ll be happy when we get our kiddo. We didn’t sign up because this is an easy task. We just want to love kids in our community. Our goal isn’t to change kids. We just want them to be safe and stable.”
Biological parents and foster parents are encouraged to work together to best meet the needs of the child. The goal is to keep the bio parents actively involved and engaged during the case.
“The training takes you from being nervous to being a person who is ready to accept the task,” Heather said. “DHS walks you through all of the steps.”
Disqualifiers for being a foster parent might show up in a background check, but again that depends. If a person had a questionable past but if safety concerns were able to be mitigated, they may still qualify to certify. Background checks are considered case by case. The final determination answers the question of whether the safety concern has been mitigated sufficiently.
After placement, if a foster parent does have problems, a team of professionals such as the caseworker, foster care coordinator and other specialists is available to help.
Kids placed in foster homes sometimes “act out” and don’t even know why they are doing it. It’s important to understand that it’s nothing personal, Vignale said.
A lot of educational resources and training is provided before certification, which is focused on children or youth who are experiencing the impacts of trauma. Foster parents are encouraged to use the information and move at their own pace during the certification process.
Foster parents can both hold jobs. While Heather Inge has chosen to be a stay-at-home mom for their daughters, foster children, like any children, can be enrolled in day care. There is a waiting list for children at the Salida Early Childhood Center, but children under Human Services custody have priority.
People taking on foster children can also take advantage of the Family and Medical Leave Act and take maternity or paternity leave.
“Once foster kiddos are reunited with their bio parents, we hope the relationship with the foster parents can continue,” Vignale said. “We encourage foster parents to take lots of pictures, although not for social media. This helps maintain the relationship with the bio parent(s). The satisfaction of being a foster parent is making a positive impact on a kid’s life.”
Although 14 people recently completed classes, the need for foster parents continues. There is a special need at the present for foster parents willing to foster older youth, sibling groups and specialized homes for youth with moderate to severe behaviors.
Anyone interested can do what Tim and Heather Inge did – call Vignale and arrange a meeting. She can be reached at 719-530-2507.
