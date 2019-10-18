The Colorado Office of Policy, Research and Regulatory Reform recently released its 2019 sunset and sunrise reports, which consider which state regulatory programs are no longer required and what new ones might be needed.
The office is part of the Office of the Executive Director at the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA).
Its reports have been sent to the Colorado General Assembly and are available online at dora.colorado.gov/opr, a press release reported.
This year, the office conducted 27 sunset and sunrise reviews throughout Colorado state government to identify statutory opportunities to reduce burden while upholding consumer protection. Programs reviewed include those within DORA and the Departments of Agriculture, Public Health and Environment, Public Safety and Natural Resources.
“The regular review of state regulatory programs, functions and processes is what keeps Colorado competitive and helps to strengthen our economic climate,” DORA Executive Director Patty Salazar said in the release.
“Engaging industry and consumers alike throughout our process helps to ensure we provide the General Assembly with comprehensive, sound recommendations to keep Colorado at the forefront.”
Report highlights include:
Continuing regulation: Professions such as addiction counselors, nurses, occupational therapists, professional counselors, psychologists and social workers were up for sunset reviews, and the reviews recommend continuing licensure of those professions.
Creating new regulation: To better protect consumers, one sunrise review recommends regulating radon measurement and mitigation specialists.
Not recommended for regulation: Sunrise reviews of possible new regulatory programs included ayurvedic doctors, home inspectors and music therapists. The reviews concluded that new or additional state regulation of these occupation is not necessary to protect consumers.
Continuing administrative programs: The sunset review of the regulation of poultry eggs, which requires poultry eggs to be inspected at production, wholesale and retail facilities, found that this program is necessary to protect the public against illnesses such as Salmonella.
Recommended for sunset: The Marijuana Financial Services Cooperatives Act was enacted to facilitate development of state-chartered financial institutions that would provide banking services to state-licensed marijuana businesses, hemp businesses and the entities that provide services to them. Because no charters have been issued under the act, the review determined the program is unnecessary for public protection and recommends discontinuing it.
Unique recommendations: A review of the HOA Information Resource Center recommends creating a dispute resolution process in the Division of Real Estate to resolve issues between homeowners and HOAs.
