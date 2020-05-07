Things are a lot different at Columbine Manor Care Center now compared to a few months ago, before COVID-19 found its way into the facility.
“We’ve had to rethink a large part of the residents’ day-to-day lives, and we continue to do everything we can to engage with the residents and make sure their days are enjoyable,” said Joshua Finger, executive director.
The care center is now closed for visitors and volunteers, with only essential employees allowed in. Residents also receive their meals in their rooms, where they’re encouraged to stay. Group activities have been canceled. And a dedicated COVID-19 area of the facility has been set up.
If residents want to talk with their families, the facility will help them set up a video call, phone call or window visit since they can’t meet in person at the moment.
“It matters to us that residents stay connected to their loved ones,” Finger said.
Despite the measures Columbine has taken, it has still been hit the hardest by COVID-19 of any place in the county. Of the county’s 68 cases, 52 have involved residents or staff from Columbine Manor.
Fifteen of the county’s 17 deaths also involved residents of the facility.
“We express our condolences to the families and loved ones,” Finger said. “Our facility feels like a giant family, and when we lose a resident, we all mourn together.”
He said they don’t know exactly how COVID-19 entered the facility, but they traced it to the best of their ability.
To ensure residents are coping and getting their emotional needs met, Finger said the primary way they monitor residents is through daily, personal, one-on-one interactions by Columbine’s nursing team.
“We also do assessments conducted by our social services team,” Finger said. “Support is provided as needed, and if further mental health services are indicated, our clinical team will make a referral to an external mental health provider.”
He also said staff members are looking after each other, and the center’s social services team developed a mental health resource sheet that contains contact information for Solvista Health, local churches and spiritual organizations, a psychiatrist and the center’s own social services team.
The outbreak at Columbine is one of at least 132 at non-hospital residential facilities around the state and one of 174 total. Outbreaks are generally defined as having two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases at a facility with onset within a 14-day period. For health care facilities and correctional facilities, two cases need to specifically involve residents or detainees.
The outbreak at Columbine has been tough on its residents and staff.
“The worst part of this pandemic is seeing how it impacts our residents, families and staff,” Finger said. “We care about our residents deeply, and our staff works tirelessly to make a positive difference in their lives. Many days our staff spends more time with our residents than their own families. So, when our residents and families hurt, we hurt with them.”
Finger also praised the work of Columbine’s staff and said the adversity had brought out the best in a lot of people.
“While it would be hard to imagine a ‘silver lining’ in a pandemic such as this, it has been inspirational to see how adversity can bring out the best in people,” Finger said. “Our residents have adapted impressively to the new reality of social distancing and more individually focused meals and activities versus group settings. Our families have been wonderfully supportive and understanding of new government-mandated restrictive visitation requirements.
“Our staff has risen to the challenge of working in an environment fraught with new risks to their own personal safety and at times a fearful public who don’t always understand the heroic work they are doing, They are the true heroes, and I am in awe of them daily.”
Finger also said they appreciate every show of support that the community has given them, from verbal well wishes to meals to signs. People have brought smiles to the staff and residents by dressing in dinosaur costume, making a “train” ministry with stuffed animals in the cars and a sign that read “You Are Loved” and donating hand sanitizer, masks and gowns.
“Every kind act by the community helps keep us strong,” Finger said.
The facility has also had some reasons to celebrate lately: Some residents have recovered from COVID-19.
“With so many of our residents recovering and returning to the non-COVID-19 area of our building, spirits are rising, and staff celebrates these recoveries by cheering and clapping for our residents as they exit the COVID-19 dedicated area,” Finger said.
