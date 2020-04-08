by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
The Alliance is preparing for an increase in sexual and domestic violence due to the impact of the stay at home order and economic hardship on vulnerable populations in the community in the coming months.
Rachel Holder of The Alliance joined Chaffee County Public Health director and Incident Command for COVID-19, Andrea Carlstrom, Tuesday during the daily CCPH COVID-10 update via Facebook Live, to speak about assistance The Alliance can provide during this time.
“As we all take action to reduce COVID-19 spread, we must remember the impact of staying home on vulnerable populations such as survivors of domestic violence and their children where home is often an unsafe place,” said Holder.
“Under typical circumstances survivors face many barriers to accessing support and services. During the global pandemic many are experiencing increased levels of social isolation and economic hardship leading to a probable increase in both violence and homelessness,” she said.
Services provided by the organization are 100 percent free and confidential and include a 24-hour crisis line, legal support program, emergency safe housing and long term rental assistance, Holder said.
“The Alliance is working hard to expand and find creative solutions to help our community right now,” Holder said.
She said, “It is common to feel pressure to stay together as a family in the wake of the disaster or minimize experiences that are not life or death situations right now. No one deserves to experience violence or abuse at any time.”
Holder added it’s also a good time for people to look out for friends, neighbors and family members that don’t live with them.
To contact The Alliance 24 hours a day, seven days a week, call 719- 539-7347.
Those unable to speak safely can visit thehotline.org. or text “love is” to 25522.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.