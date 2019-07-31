by Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writer
Salida’s Heart of the Rockies Snowmobile Club was one of four clubs that recently received grants from Colorado Parks and Wildlife to purchase new groomers.
At its July meeting in Telluride, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission approved its snowmobile capital grants funding, doling out $1,266,908 for the groomers plus capital for other equipment, which will go to 13 clubs around the state.
Heart of the Rockies Snowmobile Club received $100,000 to replace the snowcat it has used to groom the trail system on Marshall Pass for the last 12 years.
“We maintain it like we’re going to use it tomorrow,” Heart of the Rockies Snowmobile Club President Brad Craig said. “We don’t go in there and ask for things much, and I think they respected that.”
The Buena Vista Snowmobile Club also received $85,000 to purchase a groomer.
“It’s exciting,” Craig said about the grant. “It’s an ideal situation, and now it’s up to us to make the best of it.”
Craig said they haven’t found a snowcat to purchase yet, noting that many ski areas usually don’t sell off their equipment until late in the summer. He did say that they’re contemplating one that had been used to build terrain parks.
The club’s current snowcat came from Angel Fire Resort in New Mexico, and Craig said it was in “excellent” shape when they bought it. Contingent on purchasing a new cat, the club sold its current cat to another snowmobile club.
With money from that sale, the grant and money the club has received from its state contract to groom the Marshall Pass trail system, Craig said they’ll probably spend between $100,000 and $150,000 on the new snowcat, allowing them to be picky about what they choose to purchase.
“The club is adding (to the grant) so we can buy the best snowcat that we can for the area,” Craig said. “We’re trying to buy the best cat that will require the least amount of work for the longest period of time.”
While the snowmobile club received the grant and grooms the trails, other users also take advantage of the trail system, including cross-country skiers, snowshoers and fat tire bikers.
“Anytime you have an existing trail system you always see family recreation,” Craig said. “Last year there was a tremendous amount of avalanche danger (around the state). Marshall Pass is railroad grade so there’s not a lot of avalanche danger, so we got more users on the system, many of them families.”
Craig said the club also assists the sheriff and has helped out on search and rescue missions.
He said the contract they have with the state generally requires them to spend between 120 and 130 hours grooming each year. Craig and club members Andy Granzella and Greg Holt donate their time to do the grooming, which usually takes a full 12-hour day to complete, and longer after a snowstorm.
“Packing the snow and managing drifts for a variety of users takes most of the time,” Craig said. “It’s a challenging day.” A new cat will hopefully cut that time down and also make the trails better.
“We want to improve the trail system,” Craig said. “The cat that we’re contemplating will bring some additional capabilities to the table. Hopefully it will be a win-win for the users and us maintaining the trail.”
