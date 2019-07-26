When school opens in Cotopaxi this year, students and visitors will see a new addition to the campus: a carved and painted granite monument dedicated to veterans connected with Cotopaxi School.
The bas-relief carving of an American flag and eagle was created by artist Wade Collins of Saguache.
Mike and Nathan Tezak donated the large granite stone, which was quarried from their Texas Creek pit in McCoy Gulch.
The idea for the monument came from Debra Krizmanich, a former Cotopaxi teacher. She was on a trip through Iowa in the spring and was inspired by the work of Ray “Bubba” Sorenson II, whose original painted Freedom Rock in Menlo, Iowa, has turned into a statewide project spanning many communities.
Following that trip and the enlistment in the U.S. Navy of Nicole Richards’ son, Krizmanich mentioned to a friend that there was nothing to honor veterans between Cañon City and Salida. Her friend asked her why she didn’t do something about it, and the Veterans’ Rock was born.
In the space of a few months, Krizmanich, Richards, a Cotopaxi School paraprofessional, and Jo Hartsell, a former school secretary, had secured the donation of the granite rock and its movement and placement and had begun a fundraising campaign to pay for the artwork.
The rock was placed earlier in July, and Collins did the sculpting and painting this week.
Collins, a rancher and largely self-taught artist who paints in watercolors and oils as well as sculpts, said as he’s gotten older he has more deeply understood the sacrifice of veterans and continues to have a deep respect for them.
“It was such an honor to be asked to do this,” he said.
Collins used a power grinder with diamond blades for the rough work on the sculpture and masonry blades for finer detail, before painting the monument.
Plans are in place to add a flagpole and landscaping to the area in front of the Cotopaxi High School gym.
The rock for the landscaping is coming from Colorado Quarries of Cañon City.
The Veterans’ Rock committee is also asking for veterans who graduated from or who worked at Cotopaxi High School to send them their information to be included in a notebook and to be honored with a flag on the class photos displayed in the school hallways.
A dedication ceremony is planned for 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the school, and organizers hope many veterans and others will be there.
Krizmanich said they have contacted veterans groups in Salida and Cañon City, who plan to participate in the ceremony.
To contribute to the Veterans’ Rock fund, send checks, made payable to Cotopaxi School with a notation of Veterans’ Rock on the memo line, to Cotopaxi School, P.O. Box 385, Cotopaxi, CO 81233.
