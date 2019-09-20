Although property tax assessments are up about 20 percent this year, Chaffee County will not see a windfall from that money, due to the state’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, county Finance Director Dan Short said.
While most tax entities in the county have “de-Bruced” or asked voters to allow them to keep any extra money normally refunded due to TABOR, Chaffee County has not. That means that while the property tax assessment from 2019 to 2020 will increase 18 percent, the county will see only a 4.8 percent increase in property tax revenues.
The county’s preliminary net levy for 2020 will decrease to 8.74 mills compared to last year’s mill levy of 9.802.
Last year’s net levy increase was about 9.8 percent.
“That’s not really a windfall by any means,” Short said. “The money will just go into the general fund.”
Short said last year the county collected about $4.5 million in sales tax and projects about a 7.5 percent increase for this year.
Property tax brought in about $3.9 million last year.
