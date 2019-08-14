by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Chaffee County commissioners and staff discussed, during their meeting Tuesday, some of the concerns they had about the upcoming Seven Peaks concert by Live Nation in Buena Vista over the Labor Day weekend.
Sheriff John Spezze said his biggest concern was the difficulties he has had communicating with Live Nation, saying he had sent several emails and was still awaiting replies.
Both Spezze and Assistant County Attorney Daniel Tom shared concerns about the festival’s drug policy.
“It just isn’t clear,” Spezze said. “We won’t take possession of legal narcotics. If someone is using marijuana on site, we don’t have a legal right to remove them. They were bad at communicating last year; this year they are worse.”
Wayne “Wano” Urbonas, Chaffee County environmental health specialist, said he has received applications from all of the vendors who will be on site and will be doing inspections when they arrive.
“So it sounds like the usual chaos, but that it’s coming together?” Commissioner Greg Felt said.
In other business, the commissioners unanimously approved the town of Poncha Springs’ subdivision exemption for public benefit, which split off a 50-by-50-foot plot from a 70.5-acre lot.
Brian Berger, Poncha Springs town administrative officer, said the town would be putting in a well to serve as redundancy for the town’s water system.
Commissioners unanimously approved the Centerville Ranch Heritage water subdivision exemption after a question about the on-site wastewater systems was cleared up.
The site has three residences but two wastewater systems, and there was a question about the location of one of those systems.
The Cool Clear Water major impact review was tabled until the Sept. 10 meeting because the Planning Commission had not yet seen the review.
Commissioners approved the final resolution for the Vista Sawatch major subdivision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.