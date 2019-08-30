The walk-in clinic at the Buena Vista Health Center, 28374 CR 317, announced it will extend its hours Saturday and Sunday during the Labor Day weekend.
The clinic will be open from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. both days but will be closed on Labor Day.
The walk-in clinic treats common medical issues like minor burns, sprains, earaches, pink eye, sore throats and skin rashes, a press release reported.
It does not serve as an emergency room. Any emergencies will be directed to the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Emergency Department in Salida.
The walk-in clinic is open to the public, and appointments are not needed.
While every attempt is made to take patients in the order of arrival, patients with more urgent medical needs may be taken first.
Walk-in clinic services are charged the same as the Buena Vista Health Center’s primary care services during normal business hours.
The Buena Vista Health Center participates in Medicare and Health First Colorado (Medicaid).
For more information, visit hrrmc.com or call 719-395-9048.
