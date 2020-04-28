Salida Regional Library announced its new curbside pickup hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday.
Pickup times will no longer be determined by last name, and everyone may come during those hours, a press release stated.
Library patrons who do not have internet access may call the library at 719-539-4826 to place items on hold. Because the library is working on a modified staffing schedule, patrons should call only if they don’t have internet access.
Book drop hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
