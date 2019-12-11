by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Carrie Mattix of Poncha Springs and Greg Reed of Salida were appointed to the Salida school board Tuesday at the board’s regular meeting.
Mattix will represent District 1 and Reed will represent District 5.
Reed, who is retired, has a 45-year history in education as a classroom teacher, principal, central administrator and at the college level at Metro State University.
Mattix grew up in Salida and has three children in the district at Longfellow Elementary School and Crest Academy.
The two new board members were sworn in with their incumbent counterparts, Jennifer Visitacion and Joe Smith.
The first order of business following the appointment of the new board members was board leadership elections. Visitacion will continue as board president and Smith will continue as vice president. Cheri Post continues in her position as board treasurer.
Prior to board elections, the board heard reports from Kyle Earhart on the Spartan Heights construction project.
Earhart said four students, a sophomore and three juniors, are currently engaged in construction of a four-unit apartment building. He said they are in the process of framing and putting up the trusses for the structure.
Construction on the building started in August and is scheduled to be done by Memorial Day.
As with other Spartan Heights homes, the apartments will be offered to Salida School District employees.
Visitacion announced that the district learned Tuesday it had received the District Accredited with Distinction from the Colorado Department of Education.
She thanked Salida’s teachers, support staff, leadership, administrators and “everyone that makes the district what it is.”
In other business the board:
• Discussed calendar policy.
• Approved the mills to be collected in the district.
• Approved the final copy of the year-end audit for 2018-2019.
• Approved a recommendation from the collective bargaining team, including salary and policy items.
• Heard board communication and committee reports.
