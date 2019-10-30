by Arlene Shovald
Special to The Mail
One thing Jean Hanfelt will never run out of is socks. The Salida woman, known to many as “the sock lady,” has 212 pairs of knee socks she wears with her Bermuda shorts year-round.
“It’s my uniform,” Hanfelt laughed.
The sock thing started in the 1960s. Hanfelt, a petite 4 feet, 10 inches tall, couldn’t find long pants to fit. That was before petite sizes came out. So she began wearing knee-length socks with wool Bermuda shorts in the winter and regular shorts with cowboy boots in the summer.
“When I came to Salida in about 1967, we still had the Woolworth store and they had colorful knee socks during the holidays, so I started buying them,” Hanfelt said. “Then, when I went out of town, I’d shop for knee highs in the malls.”
Friends added more as gifts, and the collection just grew and grew.
The socks have created a number of interesting experiences for her. She had a pair from Alaska with moose and bear on them, and while at a cafeteria in Dallas, Texas, a waitress from Montana said she loved the socks because they reminded her of home. It was the moose that did it.
She was in the Salida Post Office one day when a woman spotted her socks with the Virgin of Guadalupe on them and asked to take a picture.
“I’ve never seen the Virgin of Guadalupe on a pair of socks,” the woman exclaimed.
A pair with a lavender and purple abstract design caused someone to ask if she had tattooed her legs.
One of her most recent acquisitions is a custom-made gift from a friend with Hanfelt’s birth year, 1939, on the top along with the saying “all original parts” since she has no “replacement” parts.
Socks in a holiday theme are especially fun. She has Christmas, Easter, St. Patrick’s Day, Fourth of July and Thanksgiving and is currently sporting her collection of Halloween socks.
“People are always asking about my socks, and I find men make more comments than women do,” she said. “The striped socks seem to draw the most attention. People like color. They remark about how my clothes and socks always match and I’ve been asked what comes first – the socks or the clothes. I say I start with the socks and that determines what I wear. The socks come first.”
She grew up in an isolated part of Wyoming with no TV until moving to Salida in 1966, when she worked on the Frying Pan Arkansas Project. In 1980, she married John Hanfelt and became involved in the local community. John died in 2005.
She is an artist, writer, photographer and a poet and is treasurer of Shavano Poets. She is also public relations person and treasurer of NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association), is active in St. Joseph Church Altar Society, is in a Spanish study group, is on the supervisory committee of Mountain River Credit Union and is social secretary of PEO Chapter of FN sorority. She has been administrator for Salida Aspen Concerts for 29 years and is resigning this year, at age 80.
As an artist she creates her own note cards and leaf art cards, which she makes from fallen leaves she finds as she walks Noah, her 9-year-old bichon frise dog, each morning.
Her vast collection of books rivals that of a public library.
“I love to read,” she said. “Growing up in Wyoming, I read a lot and I still have my early Nancy Drew books.”
She pointed them out on a top shelf. “We had to make our own entertainment back then,” she said. “I still have to keep busy all the time.”
With all her activities those colorful knee socks get a lot of exposure, and thus she has come to be known as “the sock lady.”
“I do take them off to sleep,” she laughed, “but I wear them every day. The socks and Bermuda shorts have become my identity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.