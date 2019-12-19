Four Salida Middle School eighth-graders received certificates and checks Thursday for their entries in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Patriots Pen contest.
The young essayists won honors at the post level of competition.
Alison Bradford, Eli Smith, Stuart Young and Justin Grant were presented their prizes at the middle school by Glenn Mallory, Ralph Eyler and Tom Gordy of Angel of Mount Shavano VFW Post No. 3820.
The theme of this year’s contest was “What Makes America Great?”
Bradford took first place, winning $150 and a chance for her essay to go on to district level competition.
Smith won $100 for his second-place essay. Young was third, winning $50, and Grant earned $25 for his fourth-place effort.
Bradford said that to her, winning an essay competition against all the other brilliant students in her grade meant a lot – it gave her confidence in her ability to write pieces and be recognized for them.
She said she wasn’t sure yet what she would use the prize money for but will keep it safe until she makes a decision.
“I feel shocked that I’ll be competing in the next level, but also proud of myself and the other people that have made it to district. All I can do is hope for the best, but remembering that I won first out of many essays here in Salida gives me courage and determination,” she said.
The Patriots Pen contest is an annual contest sponsored by the VFW for students in sixth through eighth grades, which involves a 300- to 400-word essay on a patriotic theme.
Levels of competition start at the post level and move on to district, state and national levels.
The first-place winner from each state competes for national awards totaling $50,000, with each first-place state winner receiving a minimum of $500 at the national level.
The national first-place winner wins $5,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., in March.
Last year Salida Middle School student Amy Adams went on to represent Colorado and placed 15th at the national level.
This year’s winning essays are reprinted below.
What Makes America Great?
by Ali Bradford
“Make America Great Again!” We all recognize this. I don’t think this is accurate, because if you think about it, when was America ever not great? We’ve had our ups and downs, but no matter what happens, no matter how many times we make a mess and clean it up, America will be and always has been nothing short of fantastic.
There are many things that make America great. Let’s start with the people. The U.S. citizens are what make America. We wouldn’t be where we are without our passionate civilians. Through all the issues, the persistent and unrelenting people of America stay together. We’re woven together like a blanket of diversity with many cultures and ethnicities, yet independent and free.
What about the people who protect America and ensure we’re safe? I think about what it would be like to be a child in a struggling country. Do they get to go to school? Are they accepted for their differences? Are they living under war? I think about the harsh environments children have to live in. And every time it makes me realize again and again how grateful I am that I lead a life under a safe, protected country, that I get to be free and have rights. We wouldn’t lead such lives without our army. To have people as passionate and brave as to risk their lives for me and my country is something I appreciate more than words can tell.
Now, let’s not forget the land itself. We know America has sights worth seeing, but that’s not uncommon. If you dig deeper, you’ll find that America is a beautiful piece of this earth. We have beaches of soft sand on deep oceans, mountains that took millions of years to develop, huge forests that produce the oxygen we need, and more. I’ve seen pictures of and been lucky enough to see some of the many beauties of America. The land and its features that help signify what our country is and what we stand for are stunning.
You may have different opinions on why America is great, or even think that America is not great, but the pros of America overrule the cons and make it one of the very best countries. No matter what, I am proud to be a citizen of such an incredible country.
What Makes America Great
by Eli Smith
“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms it will be because we destroyed ourselves” – Abraham Lincoln.
There are many reasons why I think that America is a great place to live. I live in a small community that is generous, and an inclusive society. What makes America great? Well, here are just a few reasons why I believe America is a great place to live.
One reason I think that America is a great place to live is that America is ranked #1 in power in the world, providing lots of protection. America has one of the highest GDPs in the world of about 19.4 trillion dollars. This means that the standards of living in the United States are usually pretty good. Also the U.S. has one of the largest air forces globally. America is a democracy, playing a major role in why citizens of America have so many rights and freedoms.
Another reason I think that America is a great place to live, is for the reason that citizens have many rights and freedoms, that is stated in the Constitution. The U.S. Constitution was written in 1787, by James Madison. Also one major freedom we have in the U.S. is the freedom of speech, which means that you can say what you want to a certain extent without getting punished. Another right we have in the U.S. is the freedom of religion, which means you have the freedom to be whatever religion you want without getting in trouble for being that religion.
Finally, I think that America is a great place to live because of all the major technological advancements we use commonly today. One major technological advancement the U.S. has made is that we were the first to land on the moon. We accomplished this by NASA using the Apollo 11 and the Lunar Module. The U.S. air force were also the ones to invent the GPS system that we commonly use today, for navigating. The U.S. were the ones to also create the Cardiac Defibrillator, which is widely used to save people’s lives today.
In conclusion I think that America is a wonderful place to live. You may not agree with these reasons why I think America is a great place to live, but I sure do!
What Makes America Great
by Stuart Young
Do you think the United States of America is a good country? I think it is and I don’t just think it is good, I think it is great. But why is it great? I think America is great for a couple of reasons.
The first reason is freedom. Everyone living in the U.S. has certain unalienable rights that cannot be taken away. Some of these rights are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. These rights are outlined in Article 1 section 9 of the U.S. Constitution. Another reason is that race, religion, even what language you speak does not matter. There is no law against any of them. It might help if you knew English so you can communicate though. One final reason is people have the right to vote for their leader, no matter who you are. No one wants the leader of their country to be someone they do not like, so you can just vote for a leader you do like.
Another reason why America is great is the opportunities here that are available. There are many job opportunities that are available to the majority of the people, and even if you didn’t go to college you can still get a job. Also people can do whatever they desire like starting their own business. In many other countries in the world people cannot do that. The last reason is the opportunity to speak freely. Only the U.S. and a select few other countries allow their citizens to speak freely in public, which I think is very important.
One final reason why America is great is our education. The USA has the second best education system in the world, and when you think about it second out of one hundred and ninety-five is not too bad. Another thing is public school is free and widely available to all people with transportation included if needed. One last reason is that schools in the U.S. focus on the welfare of their students which is important for them to learn.
In conclusion, America is one of the most fantastic places to live. America has so many freedoms and opportunities that other countries do not have which makes it the ideal place to live. America is great for many reasons and I hope you agree with me too.
What Makes America Great
by Justin Grant
America is great, no sane person can dispute that. Apparently one of my more controversial opinions is that America the greatest country ever since only 41% of us Americans think we have the best country. My hope is that by the end of this essay you will become part of that 41%. To start with, America leads the world’s technological development. For another thing America’s capitalistic economy proves to be extremely effective. Another factor in America’s greatness is that we have one of the largest and best funded military of any other country.
The first reason America is the best is we have the best technological and medical research and development. Americans have invented and perfected the following innovations: planes, lightbulbs, TVs, hearing aids, defibrillators, traffic lights, microwaves, lasers, GPS, personal computers, cellphones and the internet. Within 100 years we went from barely flying a plane to privatizing aerospace travel. Americans started as pioneers expanding to the west, but we didn’t stop there; we continued to pioneer the entire world through countless inventions and improvements made in a modest 243 years. Our research and development prowess stems from our freedoms and opportunities to create. This concept segues to my next point.
The reason Americans have freedoms and opportunities to create is due to capitalism. Capitalism is the heart of the giant that is the United States. Our freedom of economic choice, while not entirely unique to America, is executed the best here and has created the richest country in the history of the world. Our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) demonstrates the dominance of America’s capitalism. China’s GDP lags behind us by about 6 billion dollars in 2019, caused by a lack of economic freedom and socialism, which is failing China in the way it’s failed every time attempted by any country.
My third reason that America is the best is our military. We have the largest military budget in the world, the third largest active military personal, the most verified nuclear weapons, and we’ve never lost a war. Our military superiority is barely described by these snippets of information. Not only does our military superiority protect Americans, but it also protects citizens of many other countries where America supports the creation and sustenance of democratic governments.
America has not only created a great country but a better world. So to answer the prompt: America isn’t great, it’s the best.
