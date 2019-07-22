The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will consider whether to lease the town’s old schoolhouse to the Chaffee County Childcare Initiative during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. today in Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
The board will also conduct public hearings for a variance request by Habitat for Humanity to reduce a front setback at the Spartan Heights subdivision and a variance request at 501 Angelo Lane to allow covered parking in the first layer.
Also on the agenda are a liquor license request for Legree’s Market, a request for water service at 10373 Hutchinson Lane, special event permits for the Chaffee County Fair and for the Chaffee County Democratic Party and a sign review for Anytime Fitness.
Trustees will also discuss long-term capital projects, the Chaffee County Re-Entry Plan and the policy for no-parking areas in front of fire hydrants.
