The Poncha Springs Board of Trustees will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
The public can attend in person or call Town Hall at 719-539-6882 to find out how to attend via phone or Zoom meeting.
Trustees will hear a presentation from Wayne Iverson about a Ute Proposal at Crossroads Welcome Center.
Trustees are scheduled to conduct a public hearing to discuss annexation and requested zoning for an annexation petition submitted by Tailwind Group LLC for a 54.25-acre parcel owned by Paul Moltz, east of the Tailwind Village subdivision, south of U.S. 50 and north of Little River Ranch.
Trustees will vote on a resolution on the findings of fact regarding the proposed annexation, then vote on an ordinance for approval of annexation.
In other business, they will discuss a memorandum of understanding with Chaffee County about the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act relief fund.
Trustees will consider two liquor license renewals, one for Lagree’s Market & Hardware LLC, 10100 U.S. 50, and one for Pester Marketing Co. representing the Alta Store, 11000 U.S. 50.
