by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
U.S. 50 over Monarch Pass will be open today, after the Colorado Department of Transportation postponed scheduled helicopter operations on an avalanche mitigation system.
Jim Zufall, who is managing the project, said the helicopter company hired for the job had canceled.
The system is being installed at the area known as “Big Slide,” just north of Monarch Mountain.
Some work will be done on the site today, Zufall said, but nothing major.
The work originally was scheduled to be done Friday, then was postponed to today. After the latest postponement, Zufall said he wasn’t sure when the helicopter operations would go ahead.
