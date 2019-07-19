by Mountain Mail Staff
Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser will host a community gathering in partnership with Chaffee County Democrats at noon Sunday at 50 Burger, 445 E. U.S. 50, according to Weiser’s Facebook page.
Attendees will be able to meet Weiser and ask him questions about his work.
Weiser has been traveling to rural areas of Colorado this month, with stops in Grand Junction, Montrose, Delta, Greeley and Alamosa.
