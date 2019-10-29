Browns Canyon National Monument public open houses scheduled for Monday at Salida SteamPlant and today at the Buena Vista Community Center have been rescheduled, the Bureau of Land Management announced Monday.
Those meetings will now take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St.
“With significant snow throughout the area and in the interest of public and employee safety, we felt it was best to reschedule for a time when travel would not be so precipitous,” Brant Porter, BLM public affairs specialist, said in a press release.
Porter said the BLM is still assessing the forecast for a Wednesday meeting in Golden. Any changes to that meeting and any other updates on the meeting schedule will be posted on the Browns Canyon ePlanning website, go.usa.gov/xn2eC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.