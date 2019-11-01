A head-on collision injured both drivers and shut down both westbound lanes of U.S. 50 at F Street for about 30 minutes Thursday evening.
Salida Police Sgt. Corey Orth said the call came in at about 4:45 p.m.
Orth said a red Toyota Tacoma driven by Tommie Myers, 34, of Salida was traveling east and turned left from U.S. 50 to go into the alley between F and G streets, and it collided head on with a Dodge Ram driven by Dakota Lang, 29, of Poncha Springs, which was westbound on U.S. 50.
The Dodge ended up on the sidewalk, and the Toyota spun around in the middle westbound lane of U.S. 50.
Both drivers had minor injuries and were taken to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Orth said. Two juveniles in the vehicle with Lang were unharmed, Orth said.
Myers was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way, Orth said. He said he did not believe weather was a factor in the crash.
