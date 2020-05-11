Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center tested 13 symptomatic people at Thursday’s free COVID-19 testing, Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director and COVID-19 incident commander, reported Friday during an online town hall.
She said it would take two to three days to get results back, and all those tested were instructed to isolate until test results return.
Carlstrom announced another testing session will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday. Those with symptoms can call Public Health at 719-539-4510 to be screened and approved for testing. She advised those with severe symptoms to notify their primary care provider first.
Dr. Erica Gelgand, medical director of Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center infection prevention and containment, reported no COVID-19 patients were at the hospital as of Friday, and the hospital is operating at 25 percent bed capacity.
Gelgand reported gradual reopening of services at the hospital and spoke to safety concerns of patients coming to the hospital or clinic.
“We provide an incredibly safe environment,” she said.
“We have a brand-new building. We have new HEPA filters that do air exchange in the hospital to a cleanliness of greater than 95 percent for bacterial and viral infections, and in some areas of the hospital like the operating rooms, they have air exchange up to 99.9 percent, clearing the air of any viral or bacterial infection,” Gelgand said.
She said HRRMC is one of the safest places in the community to be.
Handwashing and personal protective equipment use are monitored every single day, she said, and the hospital has a two-week supply of all necessary equipment to be able to handle reopening as well as a surge.
“I want to let everyone know we’re here for you,” she said.
Gelgand said 41 HRRMC employees have been tested, and all 41 tests came back negative.
She said the hospital will soon be starting labs, echocardiograms and stress tests within the guidelines of maintaining social distancing while screening patients prior to coming in and working at approximately 50-60 percent volume so as not to exceed waiting room capacity. HRRMC hopes to open other services in the near future.
Gelgand said she was worried that some people are not addressing critical health concerns by not coming to the emergency department out of fear of COVID-19.
“I don’t want anyone sitting at home if you’re having severe chest pains and having a heart attack or a stroke and die from those illnesses for fear of getting COVID-19 at the hospital,” she said.
“You’re more likely to die from your stroke or your heart attack. So please do not stay home if you are having those symptoms,” Gelgand said.
She said, unfortunately, people have died at home from those symptoms because of fear of getting COVID-19.
Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt reported that for the last two weeks he and Carlstrom have been focused on the economic side in terms of COVID-19 repercussions.
“The way the system is set up we have to have public health metrics and public health strategies in place in order to address economic issues and business-related issues as well,” he said.
He said Carlstrom and Chaffee County Public Health have put in a lot of work to try to help the community translate the governor’s various statements and Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s various orders into something that will work for Chaffee County and businesses in the county.
“We are an isolated community,” Felt said, adding he thought the impact of losing some of our hometown businesses is more keenly felt here than in a large metro area.
“It’s really important that we try to avoid that while remaining within the appropriate public health mindset. I feel that’s what we really accomplished over the last two weeks as we have prepared for entering into and now refine the safer-at-home protocol for Chaffee County,” he said.
Felt said he had spent a lot of time over the last two weeks talking to business people and Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. and had meetings with the lodging community, the restaurant community, online meetings with the rafting community and been in statewide meetings with the outfitting community.
“There has been a lot of talk, a lot of communication, a lot of searching for best practices and a lot of discussion about the gap between the ideal and the real.”
He said the situation is more improvisational than choreographed, and “we are very much reacting every day to different elements that appear before us, both good and bad.
“What we’ve really been working on … is how do we embrace what the reality of this is in terms of the fact that we’re trying to be safer at home. We’re trying to stay at home. We are under the impression that is the directive to our entire state and going out from our state to surrounding states. And yet it’s not totally clear that if that is the case that it’s totally been effective,” he said.
Felt touched on the fact that more people are coming to the county.
“We all know we’ve had beautiful weather lately and we’re seeing visitation, like it or not,” he said.
Felt said lodging, restaurant and outfitting businesses should have the tools they need and the language they need to be on the front lines as the first point of contact with visitors to the community, whether they know our situation or not.
Felt said it is important with that first contact that visitors do understand our situation and they understand the recommendations we are making to both our community and visitors to ensure our safety and our visitors’ safety and the ability to have a successful summer season and be on the road to recovery.
“We are asking those businesses and those business owners and employees to be our standard bearers and our messengers to the visiting community to set that good example to raise the bar high and to hopefully thereby make this a safe return to a normal scene over time that stays well within our medical capacity here in the valley,” Felt said.
He said his goal, now that some of these things are underway with various requests put into the state and with the business certification program that got underway last week, is to turn his focus and the focus of county commissioners back to our more vulnerable population.
Josh Hadley, director of Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services, said they are not seeing a lot of COVID-10-related cases and the spring increase in activity is more along the lines of last year.
Hadley noted national COVID-19 statistics show 76,000 fatalities in the U.S. and asked the public to please heed suggestions coming from Public Health.
“We don’t want to go backwards here in the county,” he said.
Hadley reported 60 start-up kits assembled by EMS have been distributed to local businesses opening up.
“We recognize that the economic strain and frustration and mental health challenges that are all coming from this is significant. It’s public crisis. It’s a pandemic,” Hadley said.
Kelsey McNeill of Solvista Health said the center continues to be available 24/7 at 719-539-6502 to support emotional needs and also offers virtual groups.
