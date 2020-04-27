Chaffee County Public Health announced its plan Friday for loosening COVID-19 restrictions, with the promise of more specific information later this week.
While Gov. Jared Polis announced relaxed restrictions for the state last week, many of which begin today, Chaffee County is still under the local county order, which supersedes the state’s, until Friday.
In response to Polis’ new safer-at-home model, Chaffee County Public Health, the county, its municipalities and other stakeholders have been collaborating to create a strategic plan and communications to act as a guide toward gradually reopening the county, while keeping in place precautions designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, a press release stated.
Public Health stated the county is ready to make these changes since:
• The county has seen a sustained decrease in positive COVID-19 cases over the last 14 days.
• Local hospitals are safely able to treat patients without resorting to crisis standards of care.
• Testing is available for all people with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 infection and fit the latest criteria.
• Active monitoring can be accomplished for all COVID-19 cases and their contacts.
• Clear protocol is in place that requires social distancing and assists with case investigation.
Chaffee County’s efforts to “flatten the curve” – to reduce the potential of overwhelming regional and state health care capacity by slowing spread of COVID-19 – have been largely successful, Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said.
The challenge now is to balance protections for public health with protections of personal liberties, needs of our local economy and the financial welfare of residents, she said.
The goal of the safer-at-home phase is to maintain 60-65 percent physical distancing.
Under the new model:
• Second homeowners will be allowed back in Chaffee County on May 16. However, they must comply with the amended and extended local public health order and follow isolation and quarantine requirements.
• Individuals who are 65 and older, who have chronic lung and/or moderate to severe asthma, have serious heart conditions, who are immunocompromised, pregnant women and those who are determined high risk by their licensed health care provider should continue to follow the stay-at-home model.
• Limitations on public or private gatherings/congregations: The size is increased from zero to 10, and gatherings greater than 10 are still to be prohibited. This should be limited to family members or select households and continue to follow distancing and hygienic practices.
• Recreation remains open only to local residents and second homeowners until the county is open for tourism. Outdoor recreation should continue to follow current requirements. Indoor recreation will need to meet business safety requirements. These should not promote social gatherings.
Public Health also reminded the community that the new model does not mean:
• A free-for-all.
• An opportunity to leave the house as much as possible and spread the virus to others
• An excuse to not wear a facial covering, or to begin giving hugs or handshakes
• An opportunity to go to the mountains to spend the weekend.
• Conducting unnecessary travel.
• Having parties or get-togethers.
• Playing pickup sports games.
For local businesses, a phased approach to reopening means the community will still be able to effectively follow social distancing practices while visiting some local businesses and completing essential tasks.
Under the new model all businesses will be required to:
• Protect employee health.
• Prevent crowds.
• Ensure effective distancing.
• Increase sanitization.
• Prevent unnecessary contact.
• Reduce exposures in transportation.
• Include symptom screening for employees.
Prior to opening, all businesses will be required to complete a Safe Business Checklist, which can be found at forms.gle/D1TLs22jN7KvjT3o6.
The checklist will be reviewed, approved or not, and those businesses that have a safety plan that meets all of the appropriate requirements will receive a certificate of safety to be placed in a public area at the business.
Guidance documents will be available for certain industries, and Chaffee County will supply a “starter kit” for those businesses who do not readily have protective supplies for the first days of reopening. Critical businesses that have been operating throughout the COVID-19 pandemic will be expected to follow safety requirements as appropriate, and Public Health will follow up with them to inspect and issue a certificate of safety.
Businesses are still encouraged to provide alternative models for delivery of goods, such as online purchasing with home delivery or curbside pickup. Examples and best practices of how businesses have already completed the social distancing protocol can be made available to assist others developing their protocol.
Further guidance will be provided in the near future to a variety of affected industries including retail, offices, elective medical and dental services, child care, education, personal services and real estate.
In addition, local business-serving organizations will be working more closely with various industries to provide information and support.
Polis announced Friday he will create an advisory board to advise him and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on policies and potential legislation and regulations designed to maximize social distancing.
The advisory board will focus on how local governments and local public health agencies can coordinate with the state on public education efforts that aim to maximize compliance and enforcement efforts for the duration of the pandemic.
“We have one chance to reopen the county in a thoughtful, safe and coordinated way. We understand that local businesses are the backbone of the community and are an essential component of our economy,” Chaffee County Public Health stated.
For more information, refer to the COVID-19 page at chaffeecounty.org and the COVID-19 Chaffee County Facebook page.
