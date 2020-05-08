Chaffee County officials are getting closer to presenting to the public an expansion project they have been considering for a few years and first took steps on in December 2018.
“Our plan is, after we have finished the design, to hold an open house and present the drawings to the public,” Commissioner Greg Felt said. “Before COVID-19 started, we were seeing a lot of demand on our departments, which needed to grow. We also need a place to hold large meetings for the commissioners. This seemed like a good time to move forward, with low interest rates. It made sense to move forward and get things lined up then take it to the public.”
Bob Christiansen, county director of administration, said the county held a meeting in early December with department heads, along with representatives from county and district courts, district attorney’s office and sheriff’s office, to discuss expansion of the county and court buildings.
“The proposed annex project is in the design phase, and when ready, it will be taken to the commissioners in a regular meeting most likely in the fall of this year to present the concept, ask for changes and for direction related to a public invite to learn about what is being proposed,” Christiansen said.
“Because of the current COVID 19 situation and its ever-changing daily challenges, this project may be suspended after the design is completed depending on the current circumstances and what the future forecasts for our economy.”
The county hired local architect Sarah Whittington in December 2018 and has spent $58,997.45 on architectural plans and engineering aspects, such as electrical, civil, structural, mechanical, geological, technical and surveys, Christiansen said.
The expansion
The plan is to build in space between the county building on the east and the courthouse to the west, connecting the two. It would also expand the third floor of the county building.
The basement level of the courthouse, which now houses the sheriff’s office, would expand to about 6,000 square feet, while the main level would expand about 4,000 square feet.
The upper level would be expanded about 6,000 square feet as well.
When asked how these expansions might be used, Christiansen said, “The new building will allow for the sheriff to move operations into a bigger office space as they are limited in terms of office space and meeting rooms.
“The district attorney will have new space to allow for all staff to have offices and to have conference amenities right in their office confines.
“The upper level floor will house the emergency manager and the Emergency Operations Center, which is currently housed at the landfill.
“A much bigger meeting room will be accessible to larger audiences up to 167 participants for commissioner meetings and use by county staff and community groups.
“New construction allows for future growth with current design.”
Some other departments will be moved around as well, he said.
The county attorney’s office will take over the old commissioners meeting room.
“This will provide for a more functional office with a true area for reception of the public and protection of the staff attorney’s privacy. It also places them closer to both the commissioners and the administrator,” Christiansen said.
The Development Services Department, which includes planning, building and engineering, will expand into the former district attorney’s offices, which are contiguous with the Development Services Department, he said.
Dan Swallow, development services director, is using an area that was part of the district attorney’s office, but due to space he has relocated his office to a former break room area.
“This department has added another permit technician and now houses the county engineer but doesn’t have enough space in the current footprint to house all of the staff in one area,” Christiansen said.
“As the entryway to this department is small and becomes hectic when there are more than three persons, having the opportunity to design a new entry area to receive applications and work with the public is warranted when the old DA space is vacated.”
The vacated space where the sheriff office was located can now be used for the court to expand/remodel.
The parking lot
The proposed lot, which would be on the east end of the building, has been designed for 28 spaces. Christiansen said this helps but doesn’t meet the need according to the parking lot analysis done by The Crabtree Group.
The report says an estimated current use of employee parking, which includes the county building, the courts, the sheriff’s office and the jail, is 91 spaces.
Estimated demand for visitor parking during peak hours is 107 spaces.
Combined this would be a need for 198 parking spaces. Current on-site and street parking around Thonhoff Park provides approximately 144 spaces. The new lot would increase capacity to 167.
Christiansen said the proposed lot would also be used as a marshaling location for building materials during construction.
“The engineer’s cost estimate for the lot is $165,000 for the parking lot and $30,000 for the pedestrian crosswalk on Poncha Boulevard,” Christiansen said.
Work on Poncha Boulevard would include a new bump-out curb with an Americans with Disabilities Act ramp, which will reduce the pedestrian crossing by 25 feet, an estimated 30 percent reduction in crossing time.
Christiansen said the county and commissioners have heard concerns of residents who spoke out against removing trees and putting in the parking lot. Some reasons the county is considering removing trees and putting in the parking lot at its suggested location include:
• Existing trees are all one species, which could be wiped out by elm disease.
• Existing trees are near the end of their lifespan and were all planted in a similar time period.
• New replacement trees will diversify the species.
• Existing trees have root zones so large it is not possible to work around the trees with design without damaging their health.
• While trees are important, safe all-weather access for employees and residents is a critical issue, especially for our older population.
Three companies have currently placed bids to build the building, parking lot and bump-out projects: Diesslin Structures Inc., Pavement Maintenance Services Inc. and Avalanche Excavating Inc.
