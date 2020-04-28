Before local businesses can reopen under Chaffee County guidelines, they must first receive a Safe Business Certificate, which can only be obtained by filling out the Chaffee County Safe Business Checklist.
To pass, businesses must qualify in taking measures to protect employee health, increase sanitization and prevent unnecessary contact. Social distancing practices must continue to be enforced.
Certificates will be emailed to applicants who pass, unless they do not have access to a printer and need a printed copy. The certificate must be posted in a visible area of the business. Chaffee County Public Health or another assigned agency will conduct on-site visits on a case-by-case basis.
Critical businesses that have been operating since restrictions were enforced must still follow safety requirements. These businesses will be asked to submit their checklists so local businesses’ best practices can be aligned.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director, reminded businesses that a statewide executive order is still in effect for all critical business employees to wear masks covering mouths and noses.
Salida Business Alliance President Angel Rowell said the local checklist was modeled after Eagle County’s.
The link to the online checklist form can be found at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdevWSKE7Wog9CPXjTiDO8Ly7eL3ZdbB3WC3ITNTH3oKPY9EQ/viewform.
Chaffee County businesses will reopen in phases.
In Phase 1, the following may open Friday:
• Personal services including salons, tattoo parlors and dog grooming.
• Non-permitted construction.
• Libraries.
• Retail.
• Art galleries.
• Real estate.
• Personal training with fewer than four people.
• Offices where up to 50 percent of staff can work in person with social distancing in place starting May 4. Office employees are encouraged to continue telecommuting through Phase 2.
In Phase 2, the following may begin operating May 16:
• Retail food establishments.
• Spas and hot springs.
• Gyms and fitness facilities.
• Faith-based organizations with 10 people or less.
Chaffee County second homeowners are allowed to return in Phase 2.
In Phase 3, short-term lodging and tourism industry businesses may open June 1.
The latest guidelines will be posted at chaffeecounty.org/public-health. Questions should be directed to Chaffee County Public Health at 719-539-4510.
