While conditions are uncertain now, Salida Fire Chief Doug Bess said he thinks the city will be able to get fireworks for Independence Day 2020 at Salida Business Alliance’s February meeting.
There was concern at the Salida City Council work session Tuesday that the city would not be able to buy fireworks this year due to primary fireworks producers being on lockdown in Liuyang, China.
Bess said he believes the city can work around this setback by purchasing fireworks from a U.S. manufacturer although the size of the show would be reduced because of cost.
Regardless, the department would like to develop a backup plan in case of short notice of cancellation or postponement. Cancellation notice could be as short as a week.
Alternative public displays include a laser or drone show. A hypothetical laser show would be potentially projected off of Tenderfoot Mountain.
Bess said while other communities such as Breckenridge and Aspen have opted to stop fireworks, their environmental context is different. Areas that have chosen that option are typically surrounded by forests whereas Salida is considered more of a valley town.
He said when Aspen stopped using fireworks, the first year they tried a drone show, there was too much smoke from the Lake Christine Fire down the road. The second time they tried it they had technical issues.
While Bess has confidence in his team to stifle any potential wildfires, he is unsure of how to assist those with pets and PTSD aside from providing as much notice as possible beforehand.
Every year the show has taken place, Bess said they have received very few negative comments about the fireworks. Residents tend to have more issues with the fireworks when they are pushed back to Labor Day when people are not expecting them as much as the Fourth of July.
The discussion originated from City Administrator Drew Nelson informing Bess that mountain communities in Summit County were choosing to get rid of fireworks. He said he wanted the issue to be brought to the public to “test the waters.”
Concerns were raised that if the show was cancelled altogether, then locals would just light their own fireworks in their neighborhoods in an uncontrolled environment.
Bess said postponing the celebration to next winter was not an option because of increased weather hazards and the risk of storing pyrotechnics for such a lengthy period of time.
