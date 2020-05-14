Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said no penalties would be placed on individuals if they are seen explicitly violating COVID-19 regulations in public, and no plans are in place to prescribe legal ramifications if the overall pandemic situation were to worsen.
If a business owner sees someone entering their establishment without a mask and they refuse to cooperate, the business would have the right to refuse service to that person, Johnson said. If the customer is asked to leave and refuses, Salida police would get involved on a trespassing accusation.
If someone would like to report a business violating COVID-19 regulations, they should contact Chaffee County Public Health. To report a criminal issue with a business, call the Chaffee County nonemergency line, 719-539-2596.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said the issued orders are hard to enforce legally, and the sheriff’s office does not have resources to cover all public health order issues.
“It’s a complicated issue,” Spezze said. “The issue is emotional one way or another. People are getting tired.”
The county sheriff’s office has authority in unincorporated county lands but not in municipalities. It does not have authority to enforce county public health orders on federal national forest and Bureau of Land Management lands. The sheriff also does not have the authority to close highways or keep people out of the county.
Buena Vista Police Chief Jimmy Tidwell said BV police are taking a “catch more flies with honey than vinegar” approach to encourage COVID-19 regulation compliance from residents and visitors. The intention is to use unity in the community to avoid reaching a point where local small businesses would have to reclose during a pandemic second spike.
“The sooner we work together, the sooner we will get through this,” Tidwell said.
Buena Vista police officers frequently drive through business parking lots to monitor crowd size and individual proximity. If officers see 10 or more people congregating publicly without masks, they will encourage the group to socially distance themselves and will also provide extra masks if needed.
Tidwell reminds Buena Vista business owners that they have the right to refuse service to anyone violating mask and social distancing regulations. Before doing so, however, he highly recommends having a conversation with the individual and distributing masks if possible to maintain good public relations. If they have additional trouble with a customer, they are encouraged to call 719-395-8654.
Tidwell said Buena Vista businesses have gone above and beyond in providing coronavirus resources and encouraging physical distancing.
Regarding residents easing back into their normal shopping habits, Tidwell said if residents, especially elderly ones, are uncomfortable with venturing outside, they should feel free to ask for assistance from loved ones. If it is essential for them to go out, they are encouraged to wear a mask and rubber gloves as well as use sanitizer whenever possible.
Brant Porter, Rocky Mountain District Bureau of Land Management public affairs specialist, said he is not aware of any penalties resulting from violating COVID-19 regulations on BLM lands. Instead, BLM staff is trying to approach it from an educational standpoint. They encourage residents and visitors to use outdoor recreation safely while practicing common sense to help slow spread of the virus.
Barbara Kahn, U.S. Forest Service Rocky Mountain Region acting regional press officer, said violating the regional fire restriction order is punishable as a Class B misdemeanor. Consequences could include a maximum fine of $5,000 for an individual or $10,000 for an organization, or a maximum imprisonment of six months, or both.
In terms of campgrounds opening, Kahn said forest closures and modified operations are expected to happen on a case-by-case basis depending on several factors. The regional developed recreation site closure order is in effect until May 31 or until rescinded.
