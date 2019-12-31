Buena Vista – When students at Buena Vista High School and McGinnis Middle School return from Christmas break Jan. 9, they’ll start the new semester in a new school building.
After generations of Buena Vista students moved through its halls, the old middle school and high school building closed its doors for the last time Dec. 20.
During the coming year, the old building will be demolished.
On Jan. 11, an open house ceremony will take place to show off the new building.
With that big move comes a number of important things to note about the back-to-school process.
“As we approach this momentous occasion, here are some good-to-knows for what the transition will look like,” BVHS Principal Kevin Denton wrote in an email to student families last week.
Students will have an assembly Jan. 9 in the high school gym to go over what they need to know about their new building.
The new school building has automatic locks that open the doors at 7:15 a.m.
“This doesn’t affect a lot of students, but it will affect a few that have been coming to the school before 7:15 previously,” Denton said.
The procedure for parking and student drop-off and pickup is also changing.
“Parents will pick up and drop off their students on the south side of the building off of Marquette Street. Students will enter the building temporarily through the backside of the building (don’t worry, they will show you).”
Students who drive themselves will park in the south parking lot.
For drop-off, buses will line up on Railroad Street. The schools will have a crossing guard on Railroad, Denton said.
If a student left something in the lockers or lost and found at the old building, it’s gone forever, Denton said.
Items left in the lost and found will be donated.
The big move will also delay the release of first-semester grades.
“You should expect them in your mailbox no later than Jan. 17, BVHS guidance counselor Jeanne Shane and registrar Zina Workman wrote in an email.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.