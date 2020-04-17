To address public concerns and mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout the community, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners (BoCC) worked with staff in the Development Services and Public Health departments to draft a policy for managing construction activity within Chaffee County.
While a complete shutdown of construction (with a few exceptions such as the hospital, medical clinics and other critical infrastructure) was discussed as a way to comply with state public health orders, the Board of Commissioners and county staff were reluctant to take such a drastic measure.
In an attempt to avert the severe economic impact that a complete shutdown of construction would have caused, the BoCC engaged the Development Service Department to reach out to several residential and commercial construction firms within the county, our municipal partners, the County Board of Review/Construction Advisory Board (which consists of an engineer, a plumber, an electrician, a commercial general contractor, and a residential general contractor) and a representative of the Colorado Association of Home Builders (CAHB).
This task force of industry experts reviewed the COVID-19 construction policy drafted by CAHB that had already been adopted by many builders throughout the state. With full support of members of the task force, the decision was made to adopt the CAHB COVID-19 policy without any amendments, effective April 13, 2020.
The policy was posted on the county website and mass emails were sent to contractors informing them that they needed to implement the policy and register their jobsites.
This was done for the safety of county residents and the construction community. At that time, many contractors within the county had already implemented similar measures.
Because Gov. Polis’ stay-at-home order specifically used the term ‘essential construction,’ it was necessary to define ‘essential construction.’ In concert with the construction industry and our municipal partners, we defined essential construction as those projects that require a construction permit.
Projects not requiring permits such as carpeting, painting, cabinets, concrete flatwork, etc. that were not associated with a permitted job site were deemed nonessential as it was determined these projects could be delayed for a few weeks without much hardship.
However, the team specifically drafted exemptions including one person working on a job site alone, members of the same household working on a project together and necessary repair and maintenance of existing structures.
Included also was a provision for appeal to the public health director for specific exemption for projects that fall outside of the enumerated exemptions. These exemptions allow people to work on their own homes, build an agricultural building on their property or perform other construction projects on their property without going through the registration procedure or requiring any type of exemption approval.
At no time did the county categorize specific people, specific trades or specific jobs as essential or nonessential but rather evaluated the work being done as essential or nonessential.
While this COVID-19 Construction Safety Policy created a drastic increase in workload for county staff, the county leadership continues to believe this was a much better alternative than a nearly complete shutdown of construction and the economic fallout that would have resulted for so many people in our county.
While we understand complying with the new policy requires some additional administrative work and on-site safety precautions, ensuring the safety of our construction workforce, county staff and residents is a top priority.
We greatly appreciate the collaborative spirit that went into designing this policy and are glad that so many of our county construction projects are able to continue.”
– Greg Felt, Keith Baker and Rusty Granzella, Chaffee County Board of Commissioners
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.