Colorado Parks and Wildlife is accepting applications until May 12 for a two-year membership to the statewide Colorado Sportsperson’s Roundtable.
Agency officials said in a press release that they aim to maintain a geographically diverse membership on the roundtable. Currently, they are looking to fill about seven positions with a preference for residents in the northeast, southeast and southwest regions of the state.
Members’ responsibilities include:
• Participating in a half- to full-day meeting twice a year. Meetings may be in-person or virtual. Travel to meetings is at the member’s expense.
• Participating in occasional conference calls.
• Sharing information and ideas with roundtable members and senior CPW staff on pressing issues.
• Sharing contact information on the CPW roundtable web page and being available to sportspersons around the state discuss information pertinent to the roundtable.
The two-year term runs from August 2020 through July 2022.
To apply, fill out the application available online and linked from cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/Roundtable.aspx. A printed version is available upon request.
CPW staff will make selections and notify applicants whether or not they are selected. For more information contact Jody Kennedy at 970-281-7330 or jody.kennedy@state.co.us.
The Sportsperson’s Roundtable is a statewide panel composed of 16 or more statewide members appointed by CPW and at least two delegates from each of four Sportsperson’s Regional Caucuses.
Members represent a broad range of interests related to hunting, fishing and trapping in Colorado, including small and big game hunting, sport fishing, outfitting and other sportsperson-dependent businesses.
