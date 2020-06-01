by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Chaffee County commissioners will conduct four public hearings, one as the Chaffee County Board of Health, during their online meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
To attend, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
At 9:15 a.m., as the Board of Health, commissioners will conduct a public hearing on a request for a variance setback on on-site wastewater treatment system regulations by Andrew and Jennifer Majeski for 5692 Piñon Ridge Trail, Salida.
The request is to reduce the required 5-foot setback between the house and the septic tank to 4 feet.
Reconvening as the Board of Commissioners, commissioners will hear the first of three public hearings at 9:30 a.m.
The first is to consider a request for a Heritage Water subdivision exemption for Salida Assembly of God Church, 5300 E. U.S. 50. The request is to subdivide 35.4 acres into two lots, with the minimum lot size 8.16 acres.
The second hearing is a request for a boundary line adjustment for 7643 and 7645 W. U.S. 50. To satisfy a bequest left in the Estate of Jerry Long, three historic parcels will be combined into two lots, with a house, manufactured home and garage on the 0.58-acre first lot, and an auto body shop on the second lot, 0.15 acre.
The third hearing is a request for a boundary line adjustment between Dan and Elizabeth Downing and Michael and Loni Gaudet for 12793 Elk Run Circle and a vacant parcel in Nathrop. The request is to move the boundary line at the cul-de-sac between the two properties 50 feet to the east, increasing the Downing property from 7.3 to 8.2 acres, and decreasing the Gaudet property from 10.13 to 10.04 acres.
In other business commissioners will consider extending the Declaration of Local Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Contract amendment for the design service contract for Granite Bridge with Otak Engineering.
• A project partnership agreement between Chaffee County and Southwest Conservation Corps.
• A report from Sheriff John Spezze.
• Discussion of the Kalivoda subdivision improvement agreement.
• A final resolution for the Cogan Farms agricultural subdivision exemption.
• A final resolution for the Ogden Heritage Water subdivision exemption.
• The HOPE Grant.
• A possible utility easement for Atmos Energy at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
