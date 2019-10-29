Former Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter will speak at Central Colorado Conservancy’s 10th annual fundraising event from 5:30-9 p.m. Nov. 7 at Chaffee County Fairgrounds in Poncha Springs.
Ritter will speak on “Community and Conservation: The Importance of Local Conservation in the Current Political Climate,” according to a press release.
The fundraiser also will honor the annual Central Colorado Conservationist of the Year and will unveil the conservancy’s newest land project.
The event includes a silent auction, a live art auction, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.
“The conservancy protects Central Colorado’s special quality of life by conserving land (forever), supporting working lands and connecting the community to create big impact,” board President Cindy Williams said.
“Our community is amazing, and we invite everyone to come celebrate conservation success, honor Central Colorado’s Conservationist of the Year and learn about exciting new projects.”
Tickets cost $50 for conservancy members, $60 for nonmembers, and can be purchased by calling 719-539-7700 or stopping by the office at 128 E. First St.
Tickets also are available online at centralcoloradoconservancy.org/annual-event-tickets/.
For more information about Central Colorado Conservancy and how to become a member, visit centralcoloradoconservancy.org or call 719-539-7700.
