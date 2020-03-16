Salida City Council will discuss right-of-way vacation and rezoning requests from Chaffee Housing Trust during its work session at 6 p.m. today in council chambers at 448 E. First St.
In its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, council will hear second readings and conduct public hearings on two proposed ordinance.
The first ordinance is to vacate a portion of right-of-way along East Sixth and Teller streets.
The second ordinance would amend Chapter 2 of the Salida Municipal Code, regarding membership on the Planning Commission and Board of Appeals.
During new business, council will discuss community grants recommendations from Chaffee County Community Foundation for the City of Salida Donor Advised Fund.
Council will declare April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and discuss a declaration of local emergency and COVID-19 virus action plan implementation.
The consent agenda includes:
- Approval of A Church special event liquor license.
- Approval of Easter Egg Hunt Thonhoff Park rental and fee waiver.
- Approval of the 2020 asphalt maintenance program.
- Authorizing staff to submit a grant application to the State Historical Fund for the caboose.
All city meetings can be watched on its youtube channel at youtube.com/channel/UCmmG6TTREbWPiGhQK_Jy1Ig.
