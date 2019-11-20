Smokers and e-cigarette and vape users can take the first steps to quitting by participating in the Great American Smokeout Thursday.
“The Great American Smokeout gives Colorado smokers a chance to join millions of Americans on Nov. 21 as they break free from the toxic effects of tobacco and secondhand smoke,” Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom said in a press release.
“Smokers can use this day and the many resources available to make a plan to quit, quit for the day or end their tobacco use forever.”
Though smoking rates have dropped since the first Great American Smokeout in 1976, tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in Colorado, killing more than 4,300 smokers each year and costing the state billions of dollars in health care and lost productivity, Carlstrom said.
“This year we welcome e-cigarette and vape users to join the day and end their dependence on these products. The nicotine in these devices is derived from tobacco, and it is the nicotine that leads to the addiction,” she said.
In recent years, the vaping phenomenon has swept the nation, especially among youth, Carlstrom said. According to the 2017 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey, 27 percent of Colorado teens report vaping, which is the highest vaping rate in the nation. Chaffee County youth vaping rates are even higher at 44 percent.
This past summer, a mystery lung illness associated with vape products was discovered. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now named the illness EVALI, e-cigarettes and vaping product use associated lung injury.
As of Nov. 13, 2,172 cases and 42 deaths from EVALI had occurred in 49 states. The CDC recommends refraining from all e-cigarette and vape products until the cause of EVALI is determined.
Quitting nicotine isn’t easy but it is worth it, Carlstrom said. Experts say nicotine is as addictive as heroin. It often takes most nicotine users several attempts to quit successfully, but those who set a quit date and use a combination of medication and counseling are more likely to quit for good.
The benefits of quitting tobacco are immediate. Within 20 minutes after quitting, a smoker’s heart rate and blood pressure drop. Within 12 hours, the carbon monoxide levels in his or her blood decrease. And within two weeks after quitting, a smoker’s lung and circulation functions will improve. Long term, an ex-smoker can expect to live longer and be less likely to develop cancer and heart disease.
For an e-cig/vape user who quits, lung capacity will increase as inflammation caused by vaping decreases and air is able to flow much better. Getting more oxygen will also lead to higher energy levels and better performance during physical activities.
After 24 hours the risk for heart attack or stroke begins to decrease along with an increase in the sense of smell and taste. Within the first one to nine months after quitting vaping, the lung’s capacity to clear out mucus and fight off infections significantly increases.
Resources are available for those who are ready to quit. Smokers and their families can learn more about tobacco at tobaccofreeco.org. Those who are ready to quit can call the Colorado QuitLine at 1-800-QUIT NOW. The QuitLine offers free, personalized confidential telephone and web-based support for smokers and their families. Those who want a web-based-only service can go to coquitline.org and register online for support.
Anyone younger than 18 is not eligible to receive or use Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRTs) such as nicotine patches, gum or lozenges. However, youth-specific resources are available, which include teen.smokefree.gov, mylifemyquit.com, becomeanex.org, coyouthquitline.org and text “DITCHJUUL” to 88709.
Locally, Chaffee County Public Health works to prevent and control tobacco use. To talk with a tobacco treatment specialist, call 719-530-2572.
