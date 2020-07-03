Cooperative announces schedule

The Buena Vista Event Cooperative announced the summer schedule for its new performing arts stage by the Roastery on East Main Street.
In addition to the slate of music events, the cooperative will host a candidate forum July 4 for the three-way race for county commissioner in District 1, which represents northern Chaffee County, including Buena Vista. The forum begins at 1:30 p.m.
The concert series opens this Saturday with Keeper, a Salida singer-songwriter with a repertoire of John Denver and John Prine covers, said cooperative chairman Tom Rollings.
The cooperative partnered with the Buena Vista Roastery to use the space to the south of the coffeehouse at the corner of East Main and North Colorado – the patch of sand with the labyrinth in it – to host a small, mobile stage to provide free concerts.
“We started with the People’s Stage, then we were at the Watershed for a few years. Then when that ended, we approached the folks here at the Roastery,” Rollings said.
The labyrinth’s not gone for good – it’ll return to the space in the off-season – but in the summer, the cooperative plans to bring in a covered stage and sound system for a relaxed, intimate venue with tables and chairs and a sandbox for kids.
“The owners of the building have been phenomenal and the owner of the business has been wonderful to us, and they’re very supportive.
“We’re excited to get this thing going. Free, local, live music in downtown BV, man,” Rollings said.
