Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center experienced a 42 percent shortfall in gross revenue in April as a result of the shutdown in all but emergent services due to COVID-19, Lesley Fagerberg, vice president of finance, told the Salida Hospital District board Tuesday.
Patient service revenues totaled $8,418,854 compared to the $14,596,854 budgeted.
Net operating losses for the period were just shy of $2 million.
The shortfall indicated the impact of a 1½ months of shutdown during March and April.
HRRMC shut down nonemergent services, including elective and nonemergent surgeries March 16 through April.
Fagerberg said, “Budgets are kind of blown out of the water at this point,” referring to the impact of COVID-19.
On a positive note, Fagerberg said she had spoken with NBH Bank, which owns the note on the hospital, and reported the bank has “great faith in us an organization to manage through this crisis.”
She said the bank indicated they value the relationship with HRRMC and see that being sustained in upcoming months.
Board President Debbie Farrell said, “It’s a grim picture, but temporary we hope.”
She said the hospital is receiving support from the federal government.
In other business, the board:
• Heard a presentation about Wellness U and Cardio Rehab programs from Jon Fritz. Fritz discussed elements of both programs and their value to the community and hospital. He said he hoped the programs, which emphasize exercise and diet to improve and maintain health, could be expanded.
• Heard staff and committee reports.
• CEO Bob Morasko’s written report included a commendation to HRRMC departments that have used creative strategies to re-establish services as the hospital moves from limited access to services while maintaining a safe environment for patients and staff.
• Swore in board members Jeff Post and Jean Moltz to retain their seats.
• Voted to make no changes to board officers and committee members.
• Approved members for the HRRMC Foundation board.
The board then adjourned to executive session.
