After initially being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the FIBArk Whitewater Festival has been rescheduled and will take place this year after all.
The 72nd annual FIBArk will now be Aug. 8-9.
This year’s event was redesigned over the last two months to engage the community more safely, given COVID-19 concerns, according to a press release.
River races will take place the weekend of Aug. 8-9, and virtual running and mountain biking races will occur throughout the summer with competitors tracking their course times individually.
Out of concern for community health, FIBArk will not include a carnival, vendors or events encouraging crowds. Live streaming of river races will allow community members and fans from around the world to watch the action.
After announcing in April the cancellation of the June festival, the FIBArk board of directors has worked closely with Chaffee County Public Health and Salida Parks and Recreation to explore the possibility of organizing FIBArk events that could be held in a manner consistent with current public health guidelines.
“We hoped that there were FIBArk events that could be safely held, but we needed time to walk through the details for each event and watch what the COVID-19 models were predicting for the summer,” said Alli Gober, FIBArk river events coordinator.
“Our plans for the 72nd FIBArk remain nimble and flexible and are dependent on predictions for virus trends. Working with public health guidelines, we’re hopeful and excited to keep the FIBArk tradition alive and bring more fun into summer for the community.”
Visit FIBArk.com for more details as they are finalized throughout the summer.
Gober said she thinks a tentative schedule, this year’s commodore and other details will be released next week.
