Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colorado Springs), representing the 5th Congressional District, which includes Chaffee County, is among the recipients of the American Conservative Union Foundation Award for Conservative Excellence.
The foundation gave Lamborn a 96 percent rating for the 2019 session.
The foundation produces its annual scorecard based on voting records of U.S. senators and representatives.
Ratings reflect how much lawmakers adhere to conservative principles, and awards go to those who score 80 percent or higher, a press release stated.
Republican Rep. Ken Buck, representing Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, who scored 100 percent, also received the award.
Scores of other Colorado legislators were:
Representative Percent
Scott Tipton (R) 2
Jason Crow (D) 7
Diana DeGette (D) 0
Joe Neguse (D) 0
Ed Perlmutter (D) 0
Senator
Cory Gardner (R) 8
Michael Bennet (D) 6
The foundation classifies those who score less than 10 percent as qualifying for “The Coalition of the Radical Left.”
