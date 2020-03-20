The Salida Public Works Department announced in a press release that despite the COVID-19 emergency, it is continuing its plans for roadway capital projects scheduled for this year.
Projects includes numerous work locations for reconstruction, mill and overlay, along with point repairs to sidewalk, curb and gutter, and crosswalks.
Projects include Blake Street reconstruction, G Street parking and pedestrian improvements from Sackett to First, mill and overlay work in the general downtown area along with sidewalk point repairs.
Weather and contractor scheduling will have an impact to the anticipated start dates. Due to reduced business impact and less traffic given the current situation the downtown mill and overlay project could be finished as early as mid-April.
Tentatively, much of the work is scheduled to start early May with Blake Street improvements extending into fall. Project requirements for downtown overlay work will prohibit paving between May 20 and Sept. 14. These requirements were set to reduce impact to residents and businesses.
Property owners adjacent to work activities will receive additional information about construction projects in the near future.
Public Works officials said their staff is “dedicated to ensuring that public water and sewer service is maintained to the highest standards possible. Departments are adequately staffed and crosstrained in several areas in order to provide reliable service through these challenging times. Staff is available by phone and email as needs arise.”
City officials said they hope ongoing capital projects will help keep the community working.
For questions on capital projects, contact Public Works at 719-539-6257.
For the latest information on the COVID-19 emergency and resources for the community, visit cityofsalida.com/covid-19info/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.