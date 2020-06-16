A smoky haze hanging over the Sawatch Range Monday morning came from Arizona wildfires, Chaffee County Fire Protection District Chief Robert Bertram said.
Two smaller wildfires in southwest Colorado also may be contributing to the smoke.
Arizona has 12 active wildfires as of Monday, according to Inciweb.
The closest to Colorado is the Magnum Fire in Kaibab National Forest north of the Grand Canyon, which is reported to have burned 24,708 acres and is 2 percent contained.
In Colorado the East Creek Fire on Bureau of Land Management land near Mancos started Sunday and was estimated at 1,100 acres Monday morning.
The Loading Pen Fire near Dolores, started by lightning Saturday, has burned about 25 acres.
Both Colorado fire areas are under red flag warnings through today, indicating conditions conducive to rapid spread of wildfires.
The National Weather Service also issued a red flag warning for the Salida area Monday and a fire weather watch for today with a prediction of winds as high as 35 mph.
Chaffee County remains under Stage 2 fire restrictions. Visit chaffeesheriff.org/fire-restrictions/ for guidelines.
